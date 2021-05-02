On March 24, journalists from KBTX-TV attended the meeting of the Bryan-College Station Woman’s Club. Karla Castillo, Kathleen Ninke, Fallon Appleton and Erika Fernandez provided stories of their path to reporting and insight into their job responsibilities. The women are pictured with Woman’s Club President Carol Wagner.
Our Neighbors: Journalists attend Woman’s Club
