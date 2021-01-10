 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Johnson sworn in as Court of Appeals justice
Our Neighbors: Johnson sworn in as Court of Appeals justice

Matt Johnson swearing in

On Jan. 1, Judge Matt Johnson was sworn in as a justice on Texas’ 10th Court of Appeals, which serves 18 Central Texas counties. He replaces Justice Rex Davis, who is retiring, and will join Chief Justice Tom Gray and Justice John Neill on the court. Johnson served for 14 years as judge of McLennan County’s 54th District Court. McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble administered the oath to Johnson at a small ceremony in the Court of Appeals courtroom. He was joined by his wife, Melissa.

The 10th Court of Appeals covers Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Coryell, Ellis, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, Leon, Limestone, Madison, McLennan, Navarro, Robertson, Somervell and Walker counties.

