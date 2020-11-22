Our Neighbors: Jerry Bears donated to CHI St. Joseph Health Pediatrics

In honor of National Diabetes Awareness Day on Nov. 14, the Bryan Noon Lions Club donated three “Jerry Bears” to CHI St. Joseph Health Pediatrics, which were accepted by practice manager Samantha Menchaca. “Jerry Bears” teach young children diagnosed with diabetes how to monitor their blood sugar levels and give themselves injections. With 463 million people impacted by diabetes around the world, Lions Clubs International supports diabetes awareness and care as a regular part of its mission. For more information about Jerry Bears, visit jerrythebear.com.