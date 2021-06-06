 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Holt appointed to Finance Authority
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Holt appointed to Finance Authority

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Larry Holt of College Station to the Texas Public Finance Authority.

Holt is an attorney and a member of the Texas Bar Foundation and Brazos County Bar Association. He previously served as chairman of the Brazos Valley Estate Planning Council, chairman and a founding director of Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley and chairman of trustees for the Mary Rodes Gibson Hemostasis-Thrombosis Foundation.

The Texas Public Finance Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings. Holt’s term, subject to Senate confirmation, will expire in 2027.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Influence of Jewish poetry spans centuries
Brazos Life

Influence of Jewish poetry spans centuries

Perhaps no work of poetry has ever had the worldwide impact as Sefer Thillim, known in English translation as the Book of Psalms. The inspirational poetry found in the Book of Psalms has provided guidance, solace, emotional sustenance, and hope for millions of people. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert