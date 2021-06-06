Our Neighbors: Holt appointed to Finance Authority

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Larry Holt of College Station to the Texas Public Finance Authority.
Holt is an attorney and a member of the Texas Bar Foundation and Brazos County Bar Association. He previously served as chairman of the Brazos Valley Estate Planning Council, chairman and a founding director of Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley and chairman of trustees for the Mary Rodes Gibson Hemostasis-Thrombosis Foundation.
The Texas Public Finance Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings. Holt’s term, subject to Senate confirmation, will expire in 2027.