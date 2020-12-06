Our Neighbors: Hodges spending fall as intern in Washington, D.C.

James Hodges, a 2015 graduate of A&M Consolidated high School in College Station and an agribusiness major at Texas A&M University, is spending the fall semester as an intern in the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock.
Hodges is one of seven students selected for a policy internship through the Agricultural and Natural Resources Policy Internship Program at Texas A&M. He will be monitoring legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings and preparing reports for staff members.
He is the son of James and Crissy Hodges.
