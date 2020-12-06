 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Hodges spending fall as intern in Washington, D.C.
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Hodges spending fall as intern in Washington, D.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James Hodges, a 2015 graduate of A&M Consolidated high School in College Station and an agribusiness major at Texas A&M University, is spending the fall semester as an intern in the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock.

Hodges is one of seven students selected for a policy internship through the Agricultural and Natural Resources Policy Internship Program at Texas A&M. He will be monitoring legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings and preparing reports for staff members.

He is the son of James and Crissy Hodges.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert