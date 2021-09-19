Our neighbors: Higher education

Thirteen area students have been named to the President’s List for the summer 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The students are Miranda James of Bedias; Adrienne Rhodes, Julie Sample, Ella Yurk, Tyler Morgan, Rachael Meredith, Joshua King and Joshua McNicol, all of College Station; Carey Johnson and Bradley VanHoorebeke, both of Bryan; Rachel Favella of Somerville; and Nathan Anglin and Nelson Thomas, both of Brenham.

To be named to the President’s List, full-time students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.

Blinn College’s Kase Lerow won top individual honors at the National Barrow Show.

Lerow, a sophomore from Waco, also placed third in reasons as Blinn’s livestock judging team kicked off its fall 2021 season recently at the barrow show held in Austin, Minn.

Blinn’s Fritz Anton, a sophomore from Lockhart, placed sixth overall.