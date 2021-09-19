Our neighbors: Higher education

Thirteen area students have been named to the President’s List for the summer 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The students are Miranda James of Bedias; Adrienne Rhodes, Julie Sample, Ella Yurk, Tyler Morgan, Rachael Meredith, Joshua King and Joshua McNicol, all of College Station; Carey Johnson and Bradley VanHoorebeke, both of Bryan; Rachel Favella of Somerville; and Nathan Anglin and Nelson Thomas, both of Brenham.
To be named to the President’s List, full-time students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.
Blinn College’s Kase Lerow won top individual honors at the National Barrow Show.
Lerow, a sophomore from Waco, also placed third in reasons as Blinn’s livestock judging team kicked off its fall 2021 season recently at the barrow show held in Austin, Minn.
Blinn’s Fritz Anton, a sophomore from Lockhart, placed sixth overall.
As a team, Blinn placed fifth overall and third in reasons. Other team members were Maddison Brinkman, Allison Brinkman, Katherine Eastep, Kevin Jendrusch, Kelton Poe, John Reaves, Will Spicer and Whitney Watts.
Seven Brazos Valley students recently completed Blinn College’s phlebotomy technician program.
Micayla Agnew of Bryan; Asya T. Bui of Calvert; Michelle A. Burch, Jacqueline Lofton, Elizabeth Plumlee and Inez A. Vasquez, all of College Station; and Andrea Dees of Bedias received certificates for completing the program.
Jacqueline Spann of College Station has been named to the Honor’s List for the summer 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio in Toledo. To be named to the Honor’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for six to 11 credit hours.
Allison Leathers Moore of Gause graduated magna cum laude in August from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls with a Bachelor of Science in radiologic sciences.
Jordan Carranza of College Station has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 term at the University of North Texas in Denton for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.