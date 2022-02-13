Our neighbors: Higher education

Six area students recently graduated from Blinn College’s phlebotomy technician program.
The three-course program includes 60 hours of classroom instruction and 48 hours in a clinical setting and prepares students to fill roles in hospitals, labs and medical offices.
The students who received certificate of completion are Tanesha S. Jones of Bryan; Mercedes N. Searcy of College Station; Samantha R. Grier of College Station; Ri’Keyna R. Washington of Bryan; Shameka S. Flowers of Somerville; and Digna Martinez-Neira of College Station.
Four area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Amanda Overbye of College Station, Janie Beyer of Bryan, Ryann Fatheree of Brenham and Callyn Walton of College Station were recognized for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C.
Rachel Davis of College Station and Tori Smith of Caldwell graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, in December.
Davis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in French, and Smith received a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies.
Kyle Robinson Wood of College Station has been named to the Academic Honors List for the fall 2021 semester at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. To be named to the list, part-time students who are working toward a degree must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Wood is majoring in computer programming
Aiden Hackenberg of Plantersville has been named to the Dean’s List with high honors for the fall 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
Students name to the Dean’s List with high honors are enrolled in at least 12 graded units and have earned a 3.65 to 3.84 grade point average for the semester.
Hackenberg is majoring in exercise science.
Elizabeth Kouns of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Clarion University in Clarion, Pennsylvania.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Skyler Seets of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must earn a 3.6 grade point average for the semester.
Joel Coppernoll of Hearne has been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Mason Haggerty of Bryan graduated in December from the University of North Texas in Denton with a Bachelor of Arts degree in media arts.