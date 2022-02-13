Our neighbors: Higher education

Davis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in French, and Smith received a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies.

Kyle Robinson Wood of College Station has been named to the Academic Honors List for the fall 2021 semester at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. To be named to the list, part-time students who are working toward a degree must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Wood is majoring in computer programming

Aiden Hackenberg of Plantersville has been named to the Dean’s List with high honors for the fall 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.

Students name to the Dean’s List with high honors are enrolled in at least 12 graded units and have earned a 3.65 to 3.84 grade point average for the semester.

Hackenberg is majoring in exercise science.

Elizabeth Kouns of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Clarion University in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.