Our neighbors: Higher education

Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Abilene Christian University in Abilene. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

The students are Patrick Slafko of College Station; Courtney Smith of College Station; April Martin of Bryan; Anna Kate Bradford of College Station; and Rosalyn Pratt of Richards.

Evan Schroeder of Brenham and Kaleb Benjamin Wisnoski of Navasota have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia Arkansas. Schroeder is a senior general business major, and Wisnoski is a junior criminal justice major.

To make the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

Caleb Peterson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.