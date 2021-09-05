Our neighbors: Higher education

Jai Verma of College Station recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with a Master of Science in project management.
Niya Godine of College Station recently graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration.
Griffin J. Ford of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
Three Brazos Valley students were recognized for academic achievement for the spring 2021 term at Schreiner University in Kerrville.
Kylie Nutt of Burton and Mateus Reichert Blume of College Station were named to the President’s List, while Andrea Salazar of Rockdale was named to the Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average and have at least 12 hours credit for the term.
Melissa A. Vest of Brenham graduated magna cum laude last month from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, with a Bachelor of Arts in education.
Seven Brazos Valley students were among 11 recent graduates from Blinn College’s certified nurse aid program.
Salma Dames, Stephanie Lively, Amra Nuhagic, all of College Station, Theresa Goodwin and Ignacio Jiminez, both of Bryan; Samantha Ordones of Lexington and Kaitlyn Sandoval of Navasota completed the coursework and clinical training to take the state exam to become certified nurses aides.