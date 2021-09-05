Our neighbors: Higher education

Jai Verma of College Station recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with a Master of Science in project management.

Niya Godine of College Station recently graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration.

Griffin J. Ford of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

Three Brazos Valley students were recognized for academic achievement for the spring 2021 term at Schreiner University in Kerrville.

Kylie Nutt of Burton and Mateus Reichert Blume of College Station were named to the President’s List, while Andrea Salazar of Rockdale was named to the Dean’s List.