Our neighbors: Higher education

Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.
Karen Sierra of Brenham recently graduated from Blinn College’s certified nurse aide program.
Margaret Michel of College Station and Helen Johnson of Bryan have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Michel is a student at Lamar University in Beaumont, and Johnson is a student at Texas State University in San Marcos.
They are among about 25,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.
Joy Sanders of Buffalo has graduated from Weber State University in Odgen, Utah, with a Bachelor of Science degree in medical lab sciences. The university’s commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17.
Shane Rae of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at South Plains College in Levelland. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Jada Phillips of Brenham has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Nicole Goggin of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. The list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average.