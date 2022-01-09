Our neighbors: Higher education

Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.

Karen Sierra of Brenham recently graduated from Blinn College’s certified nurse aide program.

Margaret Michel of College Station and Helen Johnson of Bryan have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Michel is a student at Lamar University in Beaumont, and Johnson is a student at Texas State University in San Marcos.

They are among about 25,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.

Joy Sanders of Buffalo has graduated from Weber State University in Odgen, Utah, with a Bachelor of Science degree in medical lab sciences. The university’s commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17.