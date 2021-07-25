Our neighbors: Higher education

Marissa Belliston of Caldwell, Loran Morello of Bryan and Anthony Mailloux of Oakwood in Leon County have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Belliston attends Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Morello attends Texas A&M University, and Mailloux attends the University of North Texas in Denton. They were among about 30,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.

Caleb Peterson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

To make the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must carry 12 or more credit hours and earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Corey Carroll of Hearne has graduated from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. Carroll earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics.