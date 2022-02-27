Our neighbors: Higher education

Zachary D. Atkinson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.
To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester with no grade lower than a B for qualifying classes.
Adam Van Allen of Bryan was among more than 700 students to receive a degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, during commencement exercises in December.
He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
Jaggar Vaughn of Iola and Hannah Taylor of Richards have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Le Tourneau University in Longview.
The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Vaughn is a mechanical engineering major. Taylor is a pre-nursing student in the university’s School of Nursing.
Cody Kingman of College Station, a student-athlete at Angelo State University in San Angelo, has been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the distinction, student-athletes must have a minimum grade point average of 3.3 and be on a team roster.
Kingman is majoring in exercise science and a pitcher for the university’s baseball team. He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School.
Several Brazos Valley students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the fall 2021 semester.
The students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in 12 semester hours or more were:
Kyndal Bohner and Felicia Hoeschele of Anderson; Sarah Pruett of Bremond; Sabine Lazo and Emily Telg of Caldwell; Zacchaeus Williams of Calvert; Kyla Mullinnix of Hearne; Natalya Cruz of Iola; Fernando Olguin and Ashley Saffle of Richards; Carlee Morgan of Rockdale; Joseph Washington of Snook; and Hannah Eldridge of Somerville.
Lauren Rackley of College Station has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.
To be eligible for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74.
Griffin J. Ford of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List with first honors for the fall 2021 semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher for first honors.
Emily Figueroa of Brenham was awarded a Master of Science degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during December commencement ceremonies.