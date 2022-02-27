Our neighbors: Higher education

Zachary D. Atkinson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.

To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester with no grade lower than a B for qualifying classes.

Adam Van Allen of Bryan was among more than 700 students to receive a degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, during commencement exercises in December.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

Jaggar Vaughn of Iola and Hannah Taylor of Richards have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Le Tourneau University in Longview.

The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Vaughn is a mechanical engineering major. Taylor is a pre-nursing student in the university’s School of Nursing.