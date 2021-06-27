Our Neighbors: Higher education

Jagan Daughters of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts. The school said students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies.

Eight Brazos Valley students recently graduated from the certified clinical medical assistant program at Blinn College. Bernadette H. Hatla of Bryan, Kristrianna D. McDowell of Caldwell, Autumn N. Miles of College Station, Madison M. Miller of College Station, Ignacio J. Jimenez of Bryan, Meagan L. Soliz of College Station, Alma B. Soto of Bryan, and Eric Wang of College Station completed the coursework and clinical training needed to take the National Healthcareer Association clinical medical assistant certification exam to become certified clinical medical assistants.

Molli Aten Brooks of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To qualify for the list, Brooks maintained a minimum grade point average of 3.7 in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Riley McKeever of Richards recently graduated from LeTourneau University in Longview with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.