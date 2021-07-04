Our Neighbors: Higher education

Kaidrion Latson of Bryan graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood during commencement ceremonies in May. Latson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social science.

Olivia Elliot of College Station graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, last month. Elliot earned a Master of Science degree in education, higher education and student affairs.

Five Brazos Valley students recently completed the certified clinical medical assistant program at Blinn College.

Josof Athey, Diana Mendez and Keyhan Rezvan, all of College Station, Melissa Grimaldo of Brenham and Clarissa Rodriguez of Bryan completed the coursework and clinical training needed to take the National Healthcare Association clinical medical assistant certification exam to become certified clinical medical assistants.

Jacob Yerlan Hanson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average.