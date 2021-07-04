Our Neighbors: Higher education

Kaidrion Latson of Bryan graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood during commencement ceremonies in May. Latson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social science.
Olivia Elliot of College Station graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, last month. Elliot earned a Master of Science degree in education, higher education and student affairs.
Five Brazos Valley students recently completed the certified clinical medical assistant program at Blinn College.
Josof Athey, Diana Mendez and Keyhan Rezvan, all of College Station, Melissa Grimaldo of Brenham and Clarissa Rodriguez of Bryan completed the coursework and clinical training needed to take the National Healthcare Association clinical medical assistant certification exam to become certified clinical medical assistants.
Jacob Yerlan Hanson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Kathryn R. Martinez and Shannon Marie Warhol, both of College Station, have graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Martinez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic sciences, and Warhol earned a Master of Education degree.
Samantha Scott of Caldwell has been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Scott, who attends Texas A&M University, was among about 30,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.