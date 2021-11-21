Our neighbors: Higher education

Chastitie Monique Gaines and Alexandria Marie Dimaggio, both of College Station, graduated from Texas A&M-Kingsville during an August commencement ceremony.

Gaines earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and Dimaggio received a Master of Science degree.

Kase LeRow, a Blinn College sophomore from Waco, was the top overall individual in the junior college division of the American Royal Livestock Judging Contest in Kansas City, Missouri, last month. LeRow placed first in beef judging, eighth in reasons, eleventh in swine and fifteenth in sheep/goats.

Cory Arcak of College Station has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas A&M University.

Arcak is among about 25,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.

Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.

Karen Sierra of Brenham recently graduated from Blinn College’s certified nurse aide program.