Our neighbors: Higher education

Several Brazos Valley students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

The students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in 12 semester hours or more were: Carla Castaneda, Ariana Gibson, Haile Johnson, Roy’Kia Moffett, William Rudis and Hailey Windham, all of Madisonville; Sophia Layman and Trace Vaughn of Burton; and Lorena Diosdado, Gloria Moctezuma, Kaitlyn Raper, Brady Richards and Elisa Solis, all of Navasota.

Stephanie McClure of Bryan has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

McClure is a student at The University of Texas at Arlington.

She is among about 25,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.

Several area students graduated from Baylor University in Waco during summer and fall commencement ceremonies.

Nathalia A. Garcia Zambrano and Jessica Corinne Salwen, both of College Station, earned a Bachelor of Arts degrees in international studies.

Naomi Lanee Graham of College Station earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Zhenefi Jiang of College Station earned a Master of Arts degree in physics.

Casey Howard Phillips of Franklin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies.

Three local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Megan Maedo of College Station, Elliot Miller of College Station and Kailyn Palmer of Milano were included in the list after finishing the term with an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Lucas Dickson of College Station was named to the university’s President’s List after finishing the term with an academic record of 4.0.

Three Blinn College band students from Brenham have earned all-state honors and were invited to perform at the recent Texas Community College Band Directors Association’s annual convention in San Antonio.

The students were Ohany Acosta, a baritone saxophone player; Rachel Draehn, a horn player; and Sarah Fairman, who plays clarinet.

William Miller of Burton has been named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

Jessica Padron and Joseph R. Bennett, both of College Station, graduated from Park University in Parkville, Missouri in December. Both earned Bachelor of Science degrees in management/human resources.