Our neighbors: Higher education

Nine Brazos Valley students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco.

The students who earned a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours were: Robyn Gaertner and Noah Ragonis, both of Brenham; Emily Hale and Zachary Sitton, both of Bryan; Sydney Unger of Burton; Rebecca Kostroun of Cameron; Tori Pieper and Ella Sossaman, both of Chappell Hill; and Mallory McKeever of Richards.

Ann M. Flores of Rockdale graduated from Angelo State University in San Marcos in December with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.

Jagan Daughters of College Station has been inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma honor society at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Four students from Franklin have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

People are also reading…

The students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in 12 semester hours or more were: Abigail Dusterhoff, Lauren Mack, Noah Reinhardt and Caitlin White. Latria N. Mathis of Brenham has graduated from Blinn College’s certified nurse aide program. The 120-hour program covers basic patient care and safety as well as clinical work at area facilities where students get hands-on experience caring for patients.

