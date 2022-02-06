Our neighbors: Higher education

Hannah Brick of College Station has been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco. The list recognizes students who earn a minimum 3.7 grade point average for at least 12 credit hours.
Hayden Stellges of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Two College Station residents graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in December.
Benny Chan Lee earned a Master of Science degree in computer science. Colby Lewallen earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in mechanical engineering.
Jacqueline Spann of College Station has been named to the Honors List for the fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio in Toledo. To be named to the Honor’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for six to 11 credit hours.
Jordan J. Yeatts of College Station has been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. To be named to the Honor Roll, undergraduates must earn a minimum 3.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.
Isabela Davis of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division are eligible for the honor. Davis is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology, environmental science.
Gaelen Shimkus of College Station graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, last month, earning a Master of Science in biology medical sciences.
Joel Coppernoll of Hearne has been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Kyle Robinson Wood of College Station has been named to the Academic Honors List for the fall 2021 semester at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. To be named to the list, part-time students who are working toward a degree must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Wood is majoring in computer programming
Mason Haggerty of Bryan graduated in December from the University of North Texas in Denton with a Bachelor of Arts degree in media arts.