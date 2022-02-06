Our neighbors: Higher education

Hannah Brick of College Station has been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco. The list recognizes students who earn a minimum 3.7 grade point average for at least 12 credit hours.

Hayden Stellges of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Two College Station residents graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in December.

Benny Chan Lee earned a Master of Science degree in computer science. Colby Lewallen earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in mechanical engineering.

Jacqueline Spann of College Station has been named to the Honors List for the fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio in Toledo. To be named to the Honor’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for six to 11 credit hours.