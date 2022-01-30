Our neighbors: Higher education

Madeline Van Dyke of College Station was recently initiated into the Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Alabama.
The National Leadership Honor Society welcomed 626 new initiates from 23 universities in December.
Students initiated into the honor society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class and demonstrate leadership experience.
Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.
Jagan Daughters of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.
Susan Eyring of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston. Eyring is a sophomore majoring in design/technology.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for the semester.
Gaelen Shimkus of College Station graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, last month, earning a Master of Science in biology medical sciences.
Joel Coppernoll of Hearne has been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Mason Haggerty of Bryan graduated in December from the University of North Texas in Denton with a Bachelor of Arts degree in media arts.
Hannah Brick of College Station has been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco. The list recognizes students who earn a minimum 3.7 grade point average for at least 12 credit hours.