Our neighbors: Higher education

Madeline Van Dyke of College Station was recently initiated into the Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Alabama.

The National Leadership Honor Society welcomed 626 new initiates from 23 universities in December.

Students initiated into the honor society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class and demonstrate leadership experience.

Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.

Jagan Daughters of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.