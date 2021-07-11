Our neighbors: Higher education

Cassie Godfrey of Bryan, Samantha Lowe of Iola and Olivia Zdeb of Brenham are among 15 students who recently graduated from Blinn College’s veterinary technology program.

The program, through a partnership with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, provides the students with hands-on training in the field.

Benjamin Blanchard, Brian Blanchard and Erin Blanchard, all of Rockdale, graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood in May.

Benjamin Blanchard earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Brian Blanchard received a Bachelor of Music degree in piano and graduated summa cum laude. Erin Blanchard earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing and graduated magna cum laude.

Five Caldwell students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. They are Lena Henderson, Colleen Kovar, Sabine Lazo, Taylor Swarb and Emily Telg.

To make the President’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.