Our neighbors: Higher education

• Corey Carroll of Hearne has graduated from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. Carroll earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics.

• Several Brazos Valley students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. The students include Felicia Hoeschele of Anderson, Paige Smith of Bedias, Sarah Pruett of Bremond, Keaton Smelley of Chappell Hill, Mariah Flores of Hearne, and Lauren Theriot of Richards.

To make the President’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

• Karen Lewis-Ross of Brenham has graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, with a master’s degree in health care interpretation.

• Jordan Elizabeth Stewart of Caldwell graduated from Baylor University during in-person commencement ceremonies in May for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Stewart, a member of the Class of 2020, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance.