Our neighbors: Higher education

Blinn College recently recognized Faith Harrison of College Station, Alexandra Jackson of Bryan and Kaylie Jaster of Brenham, graduates of the school’s surgical technology program, during a pinning ceremony.
The graduates received their pins, signifying successful completion of the two-year program that prepares them for a career assisting surgeons, anesthesiologists and registered nurses in caring for patients in an operating room.
Five Sam Houston State University students from Madisonville received their degrees following the 2021 summer semester.
Bethany Bullard earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science; James Debose Jr. received a Master of Arts in band studies; Kaleen Jeffries earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and TV production; Daisy Nolasco received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science; and Garet Rose earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business.
Thirteen Brazos Valley students have graduated from Blinn College’s pharmacy technician program.
The students are Elizabeth R. Bastardo of Madisonville, Jasmine L. Bell of College Station, David Castrejon-Rivera of College Station, Jessica J. Enrique of Caldwell, Gaila R. Felder of Bryan, Magali Guzman Cisneros of Madisonville, Ariana Lopez of Brenham, Lilly A. Martinez of Bryan, Brandon Perez of College Station, Nicholas I. Rincon of College Station, Makenna H. Shutt of College Station, Wanda R. Torres of Somerville and Berenice E. Zapata of Caldwell.
Victoria Pieper and Tierson Williams, both of Brenham, have earned scholarships from Baylor University in Waco.
Pieper earned the President’s Scholsrhips; Williams has received the Founders’ Scholarship. The scholarships range from $12,000 to $23,000 per academic year and are based on their high school performance.
Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.