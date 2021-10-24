Our neighbors: Higher education

Blinn College recently recognized Faith Harrison of College Station, Alexandra Jackson of Bryan and Kaylie Jaster of Brenham, graduates of the school’s surgical technology program, during a pinning ceremony.

The graduates received their pins, signifying successful completion of the two-year program that prepares them for a career assisting surgeons, anesthesiologists and registered nurses in caring for patients in an operating room.

Five Sam Houston State University students from Madisonville received their degrees following the 2021 summer semester.

Bethany Bullard earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science; James Debose Jr. received a Master of Arts in band studies; Kaleen Jeffries earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and TV production; Daisy Nolasco received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science; and Garet Rose earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business.

Thirteen Brazos Valley students have graduated from Blinn College’s pharmacy technician program.