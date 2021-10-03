 Skip to main content
Our neighbors: Higher education
Tiffany Reagan of Brenham, Samantha Hedstrom and Jacob Holeman, both of Bryan, and Vanessa Buchanan of College Station have been named to the Dean's List for the summer 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

To be named to the Dean's List, full-time students must earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69.

