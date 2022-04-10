Our neighbors: Higher education

Jessica Padron and Joseph R. Bennett, both of College Station, graduated from Park University in Parkville, Missouri in December. Both earned Bachelor of Science degrees in management/human resources.

Ten students from Brenham have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

The students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in 12 semester hours or more were: Katelyn Dyer, Shayna Hohlt, Madison Japp, Ji Kesee, Megan Lindquist, Alicia Martinez, Jenna Massey, Kayci Pharaon, Makenna Schroeder and Emma Schwartz.

Seventeen students from College Station have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco.

The students who earned a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours were: Reagan Brantley, Hannah Brick, Martha Brisco, Kendall Clough, Lexie Discher, Nathalia Garcia, Emma Hagen, Cailyn Hancock, Travis Hester, Emma King, Ryan Loden, Leah McAleer, Grace Moore, Naya Noffsker, Kylie Vernon, JD Watson and Hudson White.

Seventeen Brazos Valley students have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The full-time students who earned a minimum grade point average of 3.7 are: Reagan Wasut of Brenham, Ella Yurk of College Station, Julie Sample of College Station, Joshua McNicol of College Station, Calie McAdams of Bryan, Rachel Favella of Somerville, Bradly VanHoorebeke of Bryan, Nelson Thomas of Brenham, Abby Malkey of Bryan, Eliska Mitchell of College Station, Daniel Jeter of Bryan, Brooke Tuel of Lexington, Steven Atkinson of Bryan, Charles Byers of College Station, Lisa Kanetzky of College Station, Kelly Graebner of College Station and Adrienne Rhodes of College Station.

Ann M. Flores of Rockdale graduated from Angelo State University in San Marcos in December with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.

Jagan Daughters of College Station has been inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma honor society at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.