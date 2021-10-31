Our neighbors: Higher education

• Victoria Pieper and Tierson Williams, both of Brenham, have earned scholarships from Baylor University in Waco.
Pieper earned the President’s Scholsrhips; Williams has received the Founders’ Scholarship. The scholarships range from $12,000 to $23,000 per academic year and are based on their high school performance.
• Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.
• Karen Sierra of Brenham recently graduated from Blinn College's certified nurse aide program.
Tags
- Student
- Program
- University
- Education
- Olivia Zdeb
- Samantha Lowe
- Higher Education
- Cassie Godfrey
- Bryan
- Degree
- Bachelor Of Music
- Benjamin Blanchard
- Brian Blanchard
- Bachelor Of Business Administration
- Erin Blanchard
- Honor Roll
- Tate Dyer
- Dean's List
- Semester
- Rochester Institute Of Technology
- Cameron
- Neighbor
- Verne Lundquist Scholarship
- Scholarship
- Susan Eyring
- College Station
- Anthony Mailloux
- Marissa Belliston
- Loran
- Morello
- Honor Society
- Alumnus
- Credit Hour
- Gpa
- Corey Carroll
- Bachelor Of Arts
- Grade Point Average
- Jordan Elizabeth Stewart
- Hearne
- Felicia Hoeschele
- Elizabeth Kellstedt
- Arkadelphia
- Kaleigh Gallego
- Lilian Zhan
- Dean
- Business Administration
- Jai Verma
- Bachelor Of Science
- Master Of Science
- Class
- Melissa A. Vest
- Coursework
- Training
- Exam
- Nurse
- Kaitlyn Sandoval
- Aid
- Samantha Ordones
- Five Navasota
- Phi
- M University
- Graduate
- School
- Jordan Carranza
- Denton
- University Of North Texas
- Allison Leathers Moore
- Wichita Falls
- President
- Bedias
- Technician
- Andrea Dees
- Blinn College
- Tiffany Reagan
- Vanessa Buchanan
- Bachelor Of Fine Arts
- Bachelor Of Applied Arts
- Tierson Williams
- Victoria Pieper
- Steven Pan
- High School
- Baylor University
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!