Our neighbors: Higher education
• Victoria Pieper and Tierson Williams, both of Brenham, have earned scholarships from Baylor University in Waco.

Pieper earned the President’s Scholsrhips; Williams has received the Founders’ Scholarship. The scholarships range from $12,000 to $23,000 per academic year and are based on their high school performance.

• Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.

Karen Sierra of Brenham recently graduated from Blinn College's certified nurse aide program. 

