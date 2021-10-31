Our neighbors: Higher education

• Victoria Pieper and Tierson Williams, both of Brenham, have earned scholarships from Baylor University in Waco.

Pieper earned the President’s Scholsrhips; Williams has received the Founders’ Scholarship. The scholarships range from $12,000 to $23,000 per academic year and are based on their high school performance.

• Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.

• Karen Sierra of Brenham recently graduated from Blinn College's certified nurse aide program.