Our neighbors: Higher education

Tate Dyer of Cameron has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Dyer is in the school’s software engineering program.
Susan Eyring of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston.
To be named to the Dean’s List at Emerson College, students must earn a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Eyring is majoring in design/technology.
The Headliners Foundation of Texas has awarded the Verne Lundquist Scholarship to Brady Stone of College Station. Stone is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University with minors in communication and agricultural communication and journalism. He served as the editor of The Battalion campus newspaper last year.
The organization awarded $80,800 in scholarships to 16 students across the state for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships ranged from $3,000 to $6,000 and were awarded based on academic records, writing ability and a demonstrated interest in journalism.
The Verne Lundquist Scholarship was established in 2019 to honor the legendary sportscaster.
Marissa Belliston of Caldwell, Loran Morello of Bryan and Anthony Mailloux of Oakwood in Leon County have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Belliston attends Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Morello attends Texas A&M University, and Mailloux attends the University of North Texas in Denton. They were among about 30,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.