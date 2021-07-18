Our neighbors: Higher education

Tate Dyer of Cameron has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.

Dyer is in the school’s software engineering program.

Susan Eyring of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston.

To be named to the Dean’s List at Emerson College, students must earn a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Eyring is majoring in design/technology.

The Headliners Foundation of Texas has awarded the Verne Lundquist Scholarship to Brady Stone of College Station. Stone is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University with minors in communication and agricultural communication and journalism. He served as the editor of The Battalion campus newspaper last year.

The organization awarded $80,800 in scholarships to 16 students across the state for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships ranged from $3,000 to $6,000 and were awarded based on academic records, writing ability and a demonstrated interest in journalism.