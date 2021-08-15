Our neighbors: Higher education

Jade Ashley of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incompletes or failing grades for the semester.
Kaleigh Gallego of Bryan and Lilian Zhan of College Station have been accepted into Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine program in Conroe.
They are scheduled to complete their degree in 2025.
Melissa A. Vest of Brenham has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Grace Corrier of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Texas A&M University.
Hunter Dudley of Madisonville has received the Independence Scholarship from Baylor University in Waco, and Kelley Young of College Station received the university’s President’s Scholarship.
The scholarships range from $48,000 to $92,000 divided over eight undergraduate semesters.
Dudley is a graduate of Normangee High School, and Young graduated from Brazos Christian School in Bryan.
Several Brazos Valley students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. The students include Raven Burke and Natalya Cruz of Iola; Walter Hernandez and Alan Torres of Madisonville; Kaitlyn Raper and Gwendolyn Wesley of Navasota; and Logan Andrews and Kaleb Andrus of North Zulch.
To make the President’s Honor Roll, undergraduate students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.