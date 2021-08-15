Our neighbors: Higher education

Jade Ashley of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average with a minimum of 12 academic hours and no incompletes or failing grades for the semester.

Kaleigh Gallego of Bryan and Lilian Zhan of College Station have been accepted into Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine program in Conroe.

They are scheduled to complete their degree in 2025.

Melissa A. Vest of Brenham has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Grace Corrier of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Texas A&M University.