Our neighbors: Higher education

Lindsay Cates of Brenham has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Summer Allison of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Ashley Burrow of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Howard Payne University in Brownwood.
To be named to the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more semester credit hours.
Makenzie Alexis Doyle of Bryan and Molli Aten Brooks of College Station have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Both are students in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences. Doyle is a senior mathematics major, and Brooks is a junior history and political science major.
To be named to the Dean’s List in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.
Nine Brazos Valley students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo. To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a minimum 3.25 grade point average.
The students are Britnie Baker of Somerville, a social work major; Hayley Jade Belless of College Station, a social work major; Ann Flores of Rockdale, a communication major; Cole Herring of Franklin, an integrated agribusiness major; Cody Kingman of College Station, an exercise science major; Kurtis Landry of Iola, an integrated agribusiness major; Abigail Mayer of Cameron, an agribusiness major; Brenden McClosky of Caldwell, a finance major; and Wendy Weedon of Bryan, a management major.
Adam Van Allen of Bryan has been named to the Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.
To be named to the Honor List, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours with a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.