Our neighbors: Higher education

Lindsay Cates of Brenham has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.

Summer Allison of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Ashley Burrow of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Howard Payne University in Brownwood.

To be named to the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more semester credit hours.

Makenzie Alexis Doyle of Bryan and Molli Aten Brooks of College Station have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.