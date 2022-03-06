Our neighbors: Higher education

More than 20 students from Bryan have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
The students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in 12 semester hours or more were: Hannah Abbott, Macie Abegglen, Davarick Byrd, Andrew Cadena, Cesar Cadena, Meredith Fletcher, Peyton Hines, Christina Jones, Stanislava Kraguljac, Holly Martinez, Rossy Moreno, Melanie Morris, Preston Pearson, Rosio Perez, Lyndsey Pierce, Jordan Pilling, Whitley Ponzio, Richard Price, Rylie Prince, Mackenzie Rakowitz, Marybeth Rayburn, Samantha Shepard, Jacob Stehle and Timiya Vaughn.
Jori Elizabeth Hohensee of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
The President’s List required a grade point average of 4.0 on all work attempted for the semester, with a minimum of 15 semester undergraduate hours completed.
Roberto Gonzalez and Alisia Tirado Hernandez of Bryan and John Logan Kasper and Diana Cristina Magana of College Station have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
The Dean’s List required a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for the semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed.
Litzy Yuray Hernandez, Sabrina Rodriguez, Elsa Soto, Natalie Swenson and Lizette Alma Turrubiartes Vela, all of Bryan, Kassandra Davila Escobar of Centerville, and Madison Nichole Flores, Taylor Catherine Nelson, Lakarri Chervonn Nieto and Mia Erica Rivers, all of College Station, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
The Honor Roll required a grade point average on all work attempted for the semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours completed.
Jessica Padron and Joseph R. Bennett, both of College Station, graduated from Park University in Parkville, Missouri in December. Both earned Bachelor of Science degrees in management/human resources.