Our neighbors: Higher education

More than 20 students from Bryan have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

The students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in 12 semester hours or more were: Hannah Abbott, Macie Abegglen, Davarick Byrd, Andrew Cadena, Cesar Cadena, Meredith Fletcher, Peyton Hines, Christina Jones, Stanislava Kraguljac, Holly Martinez, Rossy Moreno, Melanie Morris, Preston Pearson, Rosio Perez, Lyndsey Pierce, Jordan Pilling, Whitley Ponzio, Richard Price, Rylie Prince, Mackenzie Rakowitz, Marybeth Rayburn, Samantha Shepard, Jacob Stehle and Timiya Vaughn.

Jori Elizabeth Hohensee of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The President’s List required a grade point average of 4.0 on all work attempted for the semester, with a minimum of 15 semester undergraduate hours completed.