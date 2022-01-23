 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our neighbors: Higher education
Dean Swartzlander of Bryan and Tabitha Lynn Chovanec of Burton graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls following the fall 2021 semester.

Swartzlander earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree, summa cum laude. Chovanec earned a Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic sciences, magna cum laude.

Four area students were recently named to the Dean’s List at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester.

The students are Kelsey Davis, a sophomore communication studies major from College Station; Shannon Keyser, a senior studying chemistry and English from Bryan; Sara McClaran, a senior studying multimedia journalism from Bryan; and David Garton, a senior studying computer engineering from College Station.

Susan Eyring of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston. Eyring is a sophomore majoring in design/technology.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for the semester.

Gaelen Shimkus of College Station graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, last month, earning a Master of Science in biology medical sciences.

Joel Coppernoll of Hearne has been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.

Mason Haggerty of Bryan graduated in December from the University of North Texas in Denton with a Bachelor of Arts degree in media arts.

