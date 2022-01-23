Our neighbors: Higher education

Dean Swartzlander of Bryan and Tabitha Lynn Chovanec of Burton graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls following the fall 2021 semester.

Swartzlander earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree, summa cum laude. Chovanec earned a Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic sciences, magna cum laude.

Four area students were recently named to the Dean’s List at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester.

The students are Kelsey Davis, a sophomore communication studies major from College Station; Shannon Keyser, a senior studying chemistry and English from Bryan; Sara McClaran, a senior studying multimedia journalism from Bryan; and David Garton, a senior studying computer engineering from College Station.

Susan Eyring of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston. Eyring is a sophomore majoring in design/technology.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for the semester.