Our neighbors: Higher education

Seven Brazos Valley students were among 11 recent graduates from Blinn College’s certified nurse aid program.
Salma Dames, Stephanie Lively, Amra Nuhagic, all of College Station, Theresa Goodwin and Ignacio Jiminez, both of Bryan; Samantha Ordones of Lexington and Kaitlyn Sandoval of Navasota completed the coursework and clinical training to take the state exam to become certified nurses aides.
Several Bryan-College Station students were included on the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. The students were Shannon Keyser and Nathan McClaran of Bryan, and David Garton, Cole Matson and Kendall Tramel, all of College Station. The Dean’s List honors students who carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA.
Five Navasota residents graduated from Baylor University during May commencement ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021.
Michael Coffey earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Rachael Marie Coffey earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication; Payten Jo Day received a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Dora Catherine Nowak earned a Bachelor of Arts in film and digital media; and Joleigh Dian Pool received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Ifeoluwa Oginni of College Station has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas A&M University.
He is among about 30,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.
Kate Hinckley of College Station was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 term at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during the term.
Jordan Carranza of College Station has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 term at the University of North Texas in Denton for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.