Our neighbors: Higher education

Ifeoluwa Oginni of College Station has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas A&M University.

He is among about 30,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.

Kate Hinckley of College Station was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 term at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during the term.

Jordan Carranza of College Station has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 term at the University of North Texas in Denton for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.