Our neighbors: Higher education
Our neighbors: Higher education

Steven Pan of College Station earned a Master of Science in computer science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta following the summer 2021 semester.

Karen Sierra of Brenham recently graduated from Blinn College’s certified nurse aide program.

