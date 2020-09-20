Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Sept. 20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Jordan J. Yeatts of College Station has been named to the Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. To make the Honor Roll, undergraduate students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

• Bailey Mullen of Bryan was named to the fall 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. Students named to the Honors List earned GPA’s of 3.75 to 4.0. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.

• Andrew Angus of Madisonville has graduated from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, with a degree in history. Angus is the son of Anthony and Mary Angus of Madisonville.