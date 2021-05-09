 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Higher Education for May 9
Our Neighbors: Higher Education for May 9

Dakota Hendrickson of Bryan was among more then 350 students who participated in the third annual Piedmont University Symposium in April in Demorest, Georgia.

The event provides research opportunities for students and covers such topics as virtual learning, gender difference in sports, the accuracy of fitness-tracking wearable devices and more.

Peyton Nagy of College Station competed on the women’s ice hockey team for Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, during the 2020-2021 winter sports season.

Nagy is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.

