Our Neighbors: Higher Education for May 23

• Rachel Paholek of Bryan graduated this month from the University of Texas at Austin with a Masters of Accounting degree. Paholek is a 2017 graduate of Bryan High School.

• Jada Phillips of Brenham has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. To be eligible, students must complete 12 hours in the semester with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74 and no grade lower than a C.

• Cole Maxwell of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Maxwell is a first-year political science major. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 for 12 semester hours.