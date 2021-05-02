Our Neighbors: Higher Education for May 2

• Melanie Dawn Wertz of Bryan graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, during commencement exercised last week.

Wertz is a history major who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

• Angelynn Dunn of Bryan, Zoe Barnes of Franklin and Shari Robinson of Bryan have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Dunn attends Texas A&M University, Barnes is a student at the University of Mississippi, and Robinson attends Texas A&M University-Commerce.

They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, staff members and alumni to be initiated into the collegiate honor society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

The group has chapters on more than 325 college campuses across the U.S.

• Seven area students recently graduated from the Blinn College certified nurse aid program.

Kristen L. Bristow of Bryan, Audrey R. Clendenin of College Station, Whitney L. Cotton of Bryan, Cassondra M. Flores of Bryan, Latarsha W. Holiday of Navasota, Paola L. Rios Lopez of Bryan and Haley B. Thurman of Bryan completed the coursework and clinical training needed to take the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services Exam to become certified nurse aides.