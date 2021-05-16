Our Neighbors: Higher Education for May 16

• Janie Beyer of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eligibility for the Dean’s List is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5, with no grade below a C.

• Adam White of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

To quality for the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 semester hours and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5.

• Tegan Alycia Brooks and Curtis H. Fuller, both of College Station, were among graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.

Brooks earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and Fuller received a doctorate in law.