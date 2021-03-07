Our Neighbors: Higher Education for March 7

• Kailey Farris of Bryan will be graduating from Baylor University in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with a concentration in gifted and talented studies. She’s made the university’s Academic Dean’s List each semester of her academic career.

Farris is a 2017 graduate of Bryan High School’s IB diploma program and the daughter of Kristine Farris of Bryan.

• Brooke Adams of Brenham, Adam Labowitz of Bryan and Megan Maedo of College Station have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have an academic record with a 4.0 grade point average.

• Five students from Bryan and College Station have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.