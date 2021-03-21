Our Neighbors: Higher Education for March 21

• Hayden Eoff of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Dean’s List recognizes cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose GPA is 3.2 or higher.

• Rebekah May Hailey of College Station has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 15 semester hours and have a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

• Ashley Danielle Reeves of Buffalo has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

To make the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 3.65 on all work attempted for the semester with a minimum of 13 semester hours completed.

• Jori Elizabeth Hohensee, Mia Erica Rivers and Allyson Marie Sauder, all of College Station, and Katelyn Marie Casey of Thorndale were named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The Honor Roll requires a GPA of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.