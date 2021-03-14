Our Neighbors: Higher Education for March 14

Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Abilene Christian University.

To qualify for the honor, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

The area students on the list are Daniel Garton of College Station, a sophomore majoring in biology; April Martin of Bryan, a junior majoring in psychology; Anna Kate Bradford of College Station, a sophomore majoring in communication disorders; Ashley Burrow of College Station, a junior majoring in kinesiology; Kaylee Reynolds of Madisonville, a senior majoring in kinesiology; Kenna Calliham of College Station, a sophomore majoring in nursing; and Hannah Matthews of Centerville, a sophomore majoring in nursing.