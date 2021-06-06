Our Neighbors: Higher Education for June 6

• Sage Vantine of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or better and complete at least 12 semester hours.

• Faith Knaus of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of credit with no incompletes.

• Makia English of Bryan and Teya Villalpando of Somerville have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

To make the list, students must end the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or better.

• Three Brazos Valley residents have graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.