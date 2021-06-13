Our Neighbors: Higher Education for June 13

• Aimee Hodges of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

• Sichao Jia of College Station was among more than 4,400 graduates who earned degrees during the spring 2021 semester from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta last month.

Jia earned a Master of Science in computer science.

• Skyler Seets of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 GPA during the

semester.