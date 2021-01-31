 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Jan. 31
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Jan. 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harrison Wellmann of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. To be selected for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 of higher with at least 12 graded credits.

Wellmann is the son of Rodney and Courtney Wellmann and attended College Station High School. He is majoring in economics with plans to graduate in May 2022.

• Three area students graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa during a fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 12.

Yecika Luna of Bryan and Elena Morgan or College Station received Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing, and Alexander Pratt of College Station received a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

Jagan Daughters of College Station was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert