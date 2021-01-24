 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Jan. 24
Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Jan. 24

Wendy Contreras of Bryan has graduated from Eastern New Mexico University. A virtual commencement ceremony was held Dec. 12.

Cole Maxwell of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

To make the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher for 12 semester hours or more.

Maxwell is a political science major.

Lorie Chaplin of Caldwell has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.

