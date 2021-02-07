Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Feb. 7

• Jeremy Luke Wilson of Bryan has completed the fall 2020 semester at the University of North Texas in Denton with a GPA of 4.0. This qualifies him for the President’s Honor Roll. Wilson is an integrated business major.

• Twelve area students have graduated from Blinn College’s certified clinical medical assistant program.

The students are Kirtannica Bundage and Ashley R. Flores, both of Hearne; Caitlin D. Ewings, Elena O. Jaimes Bailon, Ayshia D. Merchant and Shekiaya J. Seymore, all of College Station; Holly D. Nichols of Caldwell; and Lizbeth Martinez, Amanda G. Meyer, Brittany M. Musia, Damarys Y. Ocampo and Elvia M. Zaragoza, all of Bryan.

The three-course program provides the instruction and clinical training needed to take the National Healthcareer Association Clinical Medical Assistant Certification Exam. Certified clinical medical assistants maintain patient records, schedule appointments, administer medications, collect and prepare lab specimens and record vital signs.