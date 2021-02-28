Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Feb. 28

• Emma Darnell of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. Darnell is a 2018 graduate of Bryan High School majoring in exercise science.

• Tate Dyer of Cameron has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Dyer is in the school’s software engineering program.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must have a GPA of 3.4 or higher for nine credits with at least 12 credit hours completed.

• Emily Figueroa of Brenham and Trina Roderick of Bryan have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a 3.5 or higher GPA.

• Three College Station residents graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in December.

Homa Khosravian and Yuanning Zheng earned a Master of Science degrees in computer science, and Tarun Muthuchanmy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering with high honors.