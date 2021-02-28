Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Feb. 28

• Emma Darnell of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. Darnell is a 2018 graduate of Bryan High School majoring in exercise science.
• Tate Dyer of Cameron has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Dyer is in the school’s software engineering program.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must have a GPA of 3.4 or higher for nine credits with at least 12 credit hours completed.
• Emily Figueroa of Brenham and Trina Roderick of Bryan have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have a 3.5 or higher GPA.
• Three College Station residents graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in December.
Homa Khosravian and Yuanning Zheng earned a Master of Science degrees in computer science, and Tarun Muthuchanmy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering with high honors.
• Four area students graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo in December.
David Cassens of College Station earned a Bachelor of Security Studies in intelligence and analysis; Star Lampkin of College Station earned a Master of Education in educational administration; Suellen Lumbreras of Cameron earned a Master of Education in guidance and counseling; and Eddye Zuniga Sanchez of Bryan earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management information systems.
• Grayson Lane Bender of Navasota and Zoe Elizabeth Barnes of Franklin have been named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. The honor roll is for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 to 4.0.