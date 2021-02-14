Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Feb. 14

• Caleb Peterson of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

To make the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must carry 12 or more credit hours and earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.

• Tarun Muthuchamy of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

• Autumn Foust of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

The recognition requires students to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester while carrying a load of at least 12 credit hours.

• Molly Ann Atkinson of Anderson and Jordan J. Yeatts of College Station have been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The Honor Roll includes undergraduate students with a 3.0 or higher GPA with 12 or more semester hours.