Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Dec. 20

• A College Station student has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The University of Texas at Arlington.

Rachelle Oronia is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

• Several Brazos Valley students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo.

The students are David Cassens of College Station, Joe Gonzales and Jose Gonzales of Lyons, Cole Herring of Franklin, Kurtis Landry of Iola, Skylar Randle of Buffalo, Loraine Springer of College Station, and Eddye Zuniga Sanchez of Bryan.

To be eligible for the university’s Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 GPA.