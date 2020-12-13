Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Dec. 13

• Two local students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas State University in San Marcos.
Zachary Poston of Brenham and Danielle Norwood of College Station are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Nine students recently graduated from the certified nurse’s aid program at Blinn College.
Ashley Ahlhom, Sara Brown, Jasmine Green, O’Shaunna Hancox, Bailey Hartl, Jamie Krauter, Jordan Kurtz, Jamie Siegert and Addyson Williams completed the coursework and training needed to take the state exam to become certified nurse aides.
Blinn’s 120-hour CNA program is offered in Bryan and Brenham and consists of two courses that run concurrently.
• Janie Beyer of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Students are eligible for the honor with a minimum of 12 hours of classes and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• Four students have graduated from the phlebotomy technician program at Blinn College.
Catherine O. Arida, Sarah E. Desormeaux, Anita L. Guilfoil and Emily E. Wall fulfilled the coursework and training necessary to enter the health care field as phlebotomists.
Blinn’s three-month program educates students in a variety of blood collection methods using proper techniques and precautions. It includes 96 hours of classroom instruction and 116 hours in a clinical setting.
