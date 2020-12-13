Our Neighbors: Higher Education for Dec. 13

• Two local students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas State University in San Marcos.

Zachary Poston of Brenham and Danielle Norwood of College Station are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

• Nine students recently graduated from the certified nurse’s aid program at Blinn College.

Ashley Ahlhom, Sara Brown, Jasmine Green, O’Shaunna Hancox, Bailey Hartl, Jamie Krauter, Jordan Kurtz, Jamie Siegert and Addyson Williams completed the coursework and training needed to take the state exam to become certified nurse aides.

Blinn’s 120-hour CNA program is offered in Bryan and Brenham and consists of two courses that run concurrently.