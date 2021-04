• Joshua Bierman of College Station has earned the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence for the fall 2020 semester at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

Bierman is an economics major and a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School.

Students earn the recognition after earning a grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses.

• Sara Kitchen of College Station graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, in December with a Juris Doctor in law.